Dr. Neal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohammad Neal, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Neal, MD
Dr. Mohammad Neal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from OAKWOOD COLLEGE.
Dr. Neal works at
Dr. Neal's Office Locations
-
1
Anaheim Eye Medical Group Inc.1211 W La Palma Ave Ste 201, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 533-3126
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Neal?
Dr. Neal gave me the best Christmas present ever, my sight!!! I suffered horrible fear for over a year as my vision in my left eye deteriorated terribly, especially after being told by other Dr.'s that there was nothing to be done for me. Dr. Neal told me he could definitely help me and he was right! He and his entire staff are very kind, understanding and efficient. I am eternally grateful, thank you Dr. Neal!
About Dr. Mohammad Neal, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1811057821
Education & Certifications
- OAKWOOD COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neal works at
Dr. Neal has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Neal speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Neal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.