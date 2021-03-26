See All Oncologists in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Mohammad Nezami, MD

Oncology
4.0 (25)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Mohammad Nezami, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They completed their fellowship with American Academy of Anti Aging and Regenerative Medicine

Dr. Nezami works at Orange Coast Medical Center of Hope in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Orange Coast Medical Center of Hope
    496 Old Newport Blvd Ste 7, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 515-4673

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Regional Medical Center

Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Metastases to the Musculoskeletal System Chevron Icon
Cancer Prevention Chevron Icon
Cancer Risk Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Cancer-Related Conditions Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Managed Care (Non-HMO)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Mar 26, 2021
    The exceptional hearts behind the incredible therapies are a winning combination! Dr. Nezami is a Doctor on a mission. Having come from a Traditional Oncology background, He has a clear knowledge of what is NOT treating the root causes of cancer. With his research background he has designed natural therapies that actually work in helping our bodies fight cancer.
    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1043342660
    Fellowship
    • American Academy of Anti Aging and Regenerative Medicine
    Residency
    • UCSF
    Internship
    • Azad University
    Undergraduate School
    • Ucsf-Fresno
