Overview of Dr. Mohammad Niazi, MD

Dr. Mohammad Niazi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Niazi works at Podell Therapy Group in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.