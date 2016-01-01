See All Hematologists in Kalamazoo, MI
Dr. Mohammad Omaira, MD

Hematology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mohammad Omaira, MD

Dr. Mohammad Omaira, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. 

Dr. Omaira works at West Michigan Cancer Center in Kalamazoo, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Omaira's Office Locations

    West Michigan Cancer Center
    200 N Park St, Kalamazoo, MI 49007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 382-2500
    Bronson Oncology & Hematology Specialists - Kalamazoo
    805 John St, Kalamazoo, MI 49001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 286-7170

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Borgess Hospital
  • Bronson Lakeview Hospital
  • Bronson Methodist Hospital
  • Sturgis Hospital
  • Three Rivers Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    • Hematology
    • English
    • 1982884128
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical Oncology
