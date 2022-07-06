Dr. Mohammad Osman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Osman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Osman, MD
Dr. Mohammad Osman, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Ain Shams University, Cairo, Egypt and is affiliated with Methodist Children's Hospital and Methodist Hospital South.
Dr. Osman works at
Dr. Osman's Office Locations
-
1
Methodist Physicians Pediatric Specialists of Texas - San Antonio4410 Medical Dr Ste 540, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (830) 206-7390Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Children's Hospital
- Methodist Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Osman?
Dr. Osman is a great doctor. He is a great listner and always looks to help you in as many ways as he can. He looks at the whole picture not just one thing. I would reccomend him to anyone I know thats looking for a great doctor.
About Dr. Mohammad Osman, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic
- 1346407525
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma University Health Sciences Center
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, Shreveport, La
- Ain Shams University, Cairo, Egypt
- Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osman works at
Dr. Osman has seen patients for Constipation, Nausea and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Osman speaks Arabic.
Dr. Osman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.