Overview of Dr. Mohammad Osmani, MD

Dr. Mohammad Osmani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from AVICENNA STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE OF KABUL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Redlands Community Hospital.



Dr. Osmani works at Mohammad H Osmani MD in Redlands, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.