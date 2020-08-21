Overview

Dr. Mohammad Pashmforoush, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Pashmforoush works at Aaron Yung MD Inc. in Oceanside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.