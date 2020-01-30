Dr. Pazooki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohammad Pazooki, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Pazooki, MD
Dr. Mohammad Pazooki, MD is a Hematology Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital, Rockville General Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Pazooki's Office Locations
Regional Cancer Care Associates LLC345 N Main St Ste 318, West Hartford, CT 06117 Directions (860) 527-5803
Hospital Affiliations
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
- Rockville General Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pazooki and staff are wonderful. Everyone is very friendly and caring.
About Dr. Mohammad Pazooki, MD
- Hematology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pazooki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pazooki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pazooki has seen patients for Anemia, Leukocytosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pazooki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Pazooki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pazooki.
