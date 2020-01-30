Overview of Dr. Mohammad Pazooki, MD

Dr. Mohammad Pazooki, MD is a Hematology Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital, Rockville General Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Pazooki works at Regional Cancer Care Associates LLC in West Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Leukocytosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.