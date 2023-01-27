Dr. Mohammad Piracha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piracha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Piracha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Piracha, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from CHICAGO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
Center for Comprehensive Spine Care240 E 59th St, New York, NY 10022 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Piracha heard me out and knew exactly what I was describing. He explained the possibilities and options for relief, and answered all of my many silly questions along the way. Very glad I came to this doctor.
About Dr. Mohammad Piracha, MD
- Anesthesiology
- English
- 1316239668
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Piracha has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Piracha accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Piracha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Piracha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piracha.
