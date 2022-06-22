See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Toluca Lake, CA
Dr. Mohammad Pourshahmir, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.0 (13)
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mohammad Pourshahmir, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Toluca Lake, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    10061 Riverside Dr, Toluca Lake, CA 91602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 783-7277
    Family Medical Clinic and Pediatrics Urgent Care
    5353 Balboa Blvd Ste 201, Encino, CA 91316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 783-7277
    Foote-goldman-sapkin Medical Group Inc.
    5400 Balboa Blvd Ste 228, Encino, CA 91316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 783-7277
    Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
    501 S Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 843-5111
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anoscopy
Hemorrhoids
Anal Fistula
Anoscopy
Hemorrhoids
Anal Fistula

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mohammad Pourshahmir, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1437187028
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pourshahmir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pourshahmir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pourshahmir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pourshahmir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pourshahmir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

