Dr. Mohammad Qasim, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mohammad Qasim, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Denton, TX. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Muenster Memorial Hospital, North Texas Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.
Denton Oncology Center2900 N Interstate 35 Ste 111, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 380-8155
Hospital Affiliations
- Muenster Memorial Hospital
- North Texas Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Qasim was thorough explained everything, BUT, the ball was dropped. Blood work done had to go back a week later o d it again failure to do a test. Staff sitting around front desk girl extremely busy. Surgeon didn't call me ever I switched oncologists. His staff is lacking thoroughness! Not to attentive to details.
- Hematology
- English
- 1609875087
- King Edward Medical College
Dr. Qasim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qasim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qasim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qasim has seen patients for Neutropenia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qasim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Qasim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qasim.
