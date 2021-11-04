Dr. Qazi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohammad Qazi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Qazi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Drexel University and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Locations
Los Alamitos3801 Katella Ave Ste 401, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 598-3200
Kaiser Permanente Park Sierra Mob 813566650 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (833) 574-2273Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind office staff. The waiting area appeared clean and had the chairs spread out for covid protection. The wait time in the waiting room was short for both of my visits. The nurse and ultrasound tech I interacted with were great. Both were very personable and had a calming presence. Dr Qazi himself was awesome. He spent a good amount of time with me and did not seem rushed. He explained things in plain language that was easy to understand and answered all of my questions. He had a warm presence which I think is important when you are at a cardiologist because anything wrong with your heart can be scary. I left there feeling confident that I was in good hands and that I would be well taken care of for any cardiac need that arose. I did not meet the other doctor in the office but he passed by me while I was in the hallway and greeted me very kindly. I would recommend Dr. Qazi to anyone who needs a cardiologist. I have recommended him to my own family.
About Dr. Mohammad Qazi, MD
- Cardiology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1588956726
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Qazi accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qazi has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qazi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Qazi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qazi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.