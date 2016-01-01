Overview of Dr. Mohammad Quamruzzaman, MD

Dr. Mohammad Quamruzzaman, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Long Island City, NY. They graduated from Dhaka Medical College and is affiliated with Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center.



Dr. Quamruzzaman works at Mohammad Quamruzzaman in Long Island City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Dyslipidemia and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.