Dr. Mohammad Qureshi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Qureshi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Qureshi works at
Locations
Endocrine and Diabetes Clinic Pllc290 S Walnut Bend Rd Ste 1, Cordova, TN 38018 Directions (901) 266-1080
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr.Queshi for years.I highly recommend him.He is professional, caring,informative and gives you the time to talk with him about any problems with your health pertaining to your situation.Staff is always super friendly also.
About Dr. Mohammad Qureshi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- King Edward Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Qureshi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qureshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qureshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qureshi works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Qureshi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qureshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qureshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qureshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.