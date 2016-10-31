Overview of Dr. Mohammad Rahman, MD

Dr. Mohammad Rahman, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from DHAKA UNIVERSITY / BANGLADESH MEDICAL COLLEGE (BMSRI).



They frequently treat conditions like Painful Urination (Dysuria), Smoking Cessation Counseling and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.