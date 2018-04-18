Dr. Mohammad Raja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Raja, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Raja, MD
Dr. Mohammad Raja, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from University Autonoma De Cd. Juarez and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Raja works at
Dr. Raja's Office Locations
-
1
El Paso Cardiology Associates4301 N Mesa St Ste 100, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 505-7539
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raja?
This is so hard to start saying Dr Raja is a life saver, my husband was at the stage of a 2nd amputation. was stated there was no hope for 2nd leg. well wrong the leg was repaired. blood flow is doing SUPER good!! THANK GOD for Dr. Raja he is heaven send.
About Dr. Mohammad Raja, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1548250244
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health and Science Center
- Texas Tech University
- Texas Tech University
- University Autonoma De Cd. Juarez
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raja has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raja works at
Dr. Raja has seen patients for Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Raja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.