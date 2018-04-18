Overview of Dr. Mohammad Raja, MD

Dr. Mohammad Raja, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from University Autonoma De Cd. Juarez and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Raja works at El Paso Cardiology Associates in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.