Dr. Mohammad Rashid, MD

Hematology
5.0 (2)
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mohammad Rashid, MD

Dr. Mohammad Rashid, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital, University of Toledo Medical Center and Wood County Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rashid's Office Locations

    1325 Conference Dr Rm 2010, Toledo, OH 43614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 383-6644
    Acorn Counseling LLC
    625 Gibbs St, Maumee, OH 43537 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 794-7720
    University Hospitals Medical Group Inc.
    701 Tyler St, Sandusky, OH 44870 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 557-7480
    Toledo Clinic Incorporated
    4126 N Holland Sylvania Rd Ste 105, Toledo, OH 43623 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 479-5605

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • McLaren St. Luke's
  • Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
  • Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
  • Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
  • ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
  • ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital
  • Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital
  • University of Toledo Medical Center
  • Wood County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Mohammad Rashid, MD

    • Hematology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1477545655
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University of Nebraska at Lincoln
    • Hematology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rashid has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rashid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rashid has seen patients for Anemia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rashid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rashid. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rashid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rashid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rashid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

