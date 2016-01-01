Dr. Mohammad Razaq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Razaq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Razaq, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Razaq, MD
Dr. Mohammad Razaq, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Ada, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
Dr. Razaq works at
Dr. Razaq's Office Locations
-
1
Mercy Clinic Oncology and Hematology - Coletta4401 McAuley Blvd Ste 2700, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 751-4343
- 2 5200 E I 240 Service Rd Ste 330, Oklahoma City, OK 73135 Directions (405) 416-9703
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Ada
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Razaq?
About Dr. Mohammad Razaq, MD
- Hematology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1710900337
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Razaq accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Razaq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Razaq works at
Dr. Razaq has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Oral Cancer and Tongue Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Razaq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Razaq speaks Hindi.
Dr. Razaq has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Razaq.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Razaq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Razaq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.