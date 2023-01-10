Dr. Razavi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohammad Razavi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mohammad Razavi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They completed their fellowship with Long Island College Hospital
Dr. Razavi works at
M H Razavi MD14904 Jefferson Davis Hwy Ste 103, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 497-4222
Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center2300 Opitz Blvd, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 523-1000
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I have seen Dr Razavi for almost 20 yrs and will not want another. Have done colonoscopy and endoscopy several times with him. He is just a great Medical Doctor.
- Gastroenterology
- English, Persian and Spanish
- Long Island College Hospital
- Woodhull
