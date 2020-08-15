Dr. Mohammad Riaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Riaz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Riaz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Okeechobee, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PESHAWAR / AYUB MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital and HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital.
Dr. Riaz works at
Locations
-
1
Mohammad A Riaz MD204 Ne 19th Dr, Okeechobee, FL 34972 Directions (863) 763-4011
-
2
Lawnwood Rgnl Medcl Ctr and Heart Inst1700 S 23rd St, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Directions (863) 763-4011MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
- HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Riaz?
Very nice,humble and hospitable doctor.
About Dr. Mohammad Riaz, MD
- Cardiology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1669576104
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PESHAWAR / AYUB MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riaz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riaz works at
Dr. Riaz has seen patients for Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Riaz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.