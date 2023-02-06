See All Neurosurgeons in Merrillville, IN
Dr. Mohammad Rifai, MD

Neurosurgery
3.7 (48)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mohammad Rifai, MD

Dr. Mohammad Rifai, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Michigan City, Methodist Hospital Southlake, Pinnacle Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Rifai works at Neurological and Spinal Surgery, PC in Merrillville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rifai's Office Locations

    Neurological & Spinal Surgery PC
    200 E 89th Ave Ste 3A, Merrillville, IN 46410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 756-2900
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Dyer
  • Franciscan Health Michigan City
  • Methodist Hospital Southlake
  • Pinnacle Hospital
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Traumatic Brain Injury
Low Back Pain
Hydrocephalus
Traumatic Brain Injury
Low Back Pain
Hydrocephalus

Traumatic Brain Injury
Low Back Pain
Hydrocephalus
Brain Cancer
Broken Neck
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Deep Brain Stimulation
Degenerative Disc Disease
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Meningiomas
Myelopathy
Neurostimulation
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Pathological Spine Fracture
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Astrocytoma
Brain Abscess
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Disorders
Brain Injury
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chiari Malformation Type 2
Cranial Trauma
Dural Tear
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Medulloblastoma
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Neurosurgical Procedures
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Schwannoma
Spinal Cord and Brain Disorders
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spinal Injections
Spine Disorders
Spondylosis
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thrombosis
Upper Back Pain
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Feb 06, 2023
    Dr. Rifai is my physician of choice. I trust him completely and feel he has my best interests at heart. He patiently listens and answers my questions, and he never rushes me through my appointment. He is very skilled and when he says he is going to take away the pain to make me feel better he means it! I love Dr. Rifai! I highly recommend him.
    Jackie Covault — Feb 06, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mohammad Rifai, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396787479
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Ill-Cook Co Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Illinois
    Residency
    Internship
    • Damascus U Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohammad Rifai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rifai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rifai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rifai accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Rifai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rifai works at Neurological and Spinal Surgery, PC in Merrillville, IN. View the full address on Dr. Rifai’s profile.

    Dr. Rifai has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rifai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Rifai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rifai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rifai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rifai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

