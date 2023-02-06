Overview of Dr. Mohammad Rifai, MD

Dr. Mohammad Rifai, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Michigan City, Methodist Hospital Southlake, Pinnacle Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Rifai works at Neurological and Spinal Surgery, PC in Merrillville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.