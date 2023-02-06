Dr. Mohammad Rifai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rifai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Rifai, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Rifai, MD
Dr. Mohammad Rifai, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Michigan City, Methodist Hospital Southlake, Pinnacle Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Rifai's Office Locations
Neurological & Spinal Surgery PC200 E 89th Ave Ste 3A, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 756-2900Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Franciscan Health Michigan City
- Methodist Hospital Southlake
- Pinnacle Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- State Farm
- Tricare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rifai is my physician of choice. I trust him completely and feel he has my best interests at heart. He patiently listens and answers my questions, and he never rushes me through my appointment. He is very skilled and when he says he is going to take away the pain to make me feel better he means it! I love Dr. Rifai! I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Mohammad Rifai, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- U Ill-Cook Co Hosp
- University of Illinois
- Damascus U Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Rifai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rifai accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rifai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rifai has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rifai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rifai speaks Arabic.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Rifai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rifai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rifai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rifai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.