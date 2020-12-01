Dr. Sabbagh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohammad Sabbagh, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Sabbagh, MD
Dr. Mohammad Sabbagh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Mclaren Flint.
Dr. Sabbagh works at
Dr. Sabbagh's Office Locations
Flint Neurological Centre PC5082 VILLA LINDE PKWY, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 720-1335
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Mclaren Flint
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I actually have Multiple Sclerosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis. I have been going to Dr. Sabbagh for 21 years. In my experience there have only been a handful of times that I had to wait long. He listens, has always answered my questions thoroughly and in a way that I understand. I have always felt that he is concerned and that he cares about me as a patient and a person. He is very knowledgeable and I trust his decisions. Dr. Sabbagh is an excellent neurologist and I am grateful that he is my doctor!
About Dr. Mohammad Sabbagh, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1497857148
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sabbagh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sabbagh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sabbagh has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabbagh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sabbagh speaks Arabic.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabbagh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabbagh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabbagh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabbagh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.