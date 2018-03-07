See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Mohammad Saeed, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Tacoma, WA
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mohammad Saeed, MD

Dr. Mohammad Saeed, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.

Dr. Saeed works at Electrodiagnosis & Rehab Assoc in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Saeed's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Electrodiagnosis & Rehabilitation Associates of Tacoma Ps.
    3315 S 23rd St Ste 210, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

Mar 07, 2018
Dr. Saeed is truly gifted in his profession. He takes his oath serious. He saved my life by taking appropriate action. A better man you will not meet.
Chris — Mar 07, 2018
About Dr. Mohammad Saeed, MD

Specialties
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Years of Experience
  • 53 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1184680845
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • U Wash Hosp
Internship
  • Deaconess Hosp
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Board Certifications
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Francis Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mohammad Saeed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saeed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Saeed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Saeed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Saeed works at Electrodiagnosis & Rehab Assoc in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Saeed’s profile.

Dr. Saeed has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saeed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Saeed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saeed.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saeed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saeed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

