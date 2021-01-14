Dr. Mohammad Sarfarazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarfarazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Sarfarazi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Sarfarazi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cheverly, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UM Capital Region Medical Center.
Locations
UM Capital Region Medical Group3001 Hospital Dr # H401, Cheverly, MD 20785 Directions (301) 618-2242
Mohammad Sarfarazi MD LLC7525 Greenway Center Dr Ste 309, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 345-4465
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Capital Region Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sarfarazi saved my life when I was minutes away from expiring five years ago. He convinced me to stop smoking after having a 45 year habit and haven't smoked since. He really goes that extra mile above and beyond what most doctors do. He saw me a week ago and my three stent operation is all good. A+
About Dr. Mohammad Sarfarazi, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Md Med Sys
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarfarazi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarfarazi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarfarazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarfarazi has seen patients for Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarfarazi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarfarazi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarfarazi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarfarazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarfarazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.