Overview

Dr. Mohammad Sarfarazi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cheverly, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UM Capital Region Medical Center.



Dr. Sarfarazi works at UM Capital Region Medical Group in Cheverly, MD with other offices in Greenbelt, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.