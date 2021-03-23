Dr. Mohammad Sarraf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarraf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Sarraf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Sarraf, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mankato, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from QAZVIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND HEALTH SERVICES / QAZVIN MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato and UAB Hospital.
Locations
Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato1025 Marsh St Fl 2, Mankato, MN 56001 Directions (715) 350-8302
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sarraf did a mitral valve clip on my mother. Not only did he do an amazing job but was always willing to take time to explain everything and answer any questions we had.
About Dr. Mohammad Sarraf, MD
- Cardiology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1851447528
Education & Certifications
- QAZVIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND HEALTH SERVICES / QAZVIN MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato
- UAB Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarraf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarraf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarraf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarraf. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarraf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarraf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarraf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.