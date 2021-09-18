Overview of Dr. Mohammad Shahzad, MD

Dr. Mohammad Shahzad, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Danville, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital, Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital and Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Shahzad works at Ephraim McDwll Fmly/Intrnl Med in Danville, KY with other offices in Stanford, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.