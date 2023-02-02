Overview of Dr. Mohammad Shaker, MD

Dr. Mohammad Shaker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mount Pleasant, WI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Baylor Col of Med|Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Aurora Medical Center Burlington and Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.



Dr. Shaker works at Aurora Health Center in Mount Pleasant, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.