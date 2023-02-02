See All Otolaryngologists in Mount Pleasant, WI
Dr. Mohammad Shaker, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.3 (37)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mohammad Shaker, MD

Dr. Mohammad Shaker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mount Pleasant, WI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Baylor Col of Med|Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Aurora Medical Center Burlington and Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.

Dr. Shaker works at Aurora Health Center in Mount Pleasant, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shaker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aurora Health Center
    13250 Washington Ave, Mount Pleasant, WI 53177 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 884-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aurora Lakeland Medical Center
  • Aurora Medical Center Burlington
  • Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tonsillitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Deviated Septum
Tonsillitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Deviated Septum

Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 02, 2023
    For years used nasal sprays to improve breathing with only minimal results. General Physician suggested Dr. Shaker. Exam by Dr. Shaker revealed that 90% of my left nostril blocked. Dr. Shaker via surgery reconfigured my nasal breathing passages. Dr. Shaker answered all my questions and explained "breathing cycle" within the nose. Breathing easier and sleeping better.
    — Feb 02, 2023
    About Dr. Mohammad Shaker, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1639223928
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    • Baylor Col of Med|Baylor College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
