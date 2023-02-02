Dr. Mohammad Shaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Shaker, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mohammad Shaker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mount Pleasant, WI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Baylor Col of Med|Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Aurora Medical Center Burlington and Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.
Dr. Shaker's Office Locations
Aurora Health Center13250 Washington Ave, Mount Pleasant, WI 53177 Directions (262) 884-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Lakeland Medical Center
- Aurora Medical Center Burlington
- Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha
For years used nasal sprays to improve breathing with only minimal results. General Physician suggested Dr. Shaker. Exam by Dr. Shaker revealed that 90% of my left nostril blocked. Dr. Shaker via surgery reconfigured my nasal breathing passages. Dr. Shaker answered all my questions and explained "breathing cycle" within the nose. Breathing easier and sleeping better.
About Dr. Mohammad Shaker, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1639223928
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Baylor Col of Med|Baylor College Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
