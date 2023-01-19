Dr. Mohammad Shakfeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shakfeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Shakfeh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Shakfeh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chino, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Montclair Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Shakfeh works at
Locations
Dr Mohammad Shakfeh12598 Central Ave Ste 101, Chino, CA 91710 Directions (909) 606-4860
Dr Mohammad Shakfeh9140 Haven Ave Ste 115, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 606-4860
Hospital Affiliations
- Montclair Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shakfeh is pleasant, knowledgeable and professional. He was thorough in his consultation and my procedure went very well. The whole intake and discharge process was smooth. Afterwards, he discussed the findings with me in detail and recommended my treatment plan. His staff are wonderful and on the top of it in terms of communication and scheduling. I have already recommended him to my family members.
About Dr. Mohammad Shakfeh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1457399032
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center
- Hurley Hosp-Mich State U
- University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shakfeh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shakfeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shakfeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shakfeh works at
Dr. Shakfeh speaks Arabic and Spanish.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Shakfeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shakfeh.
