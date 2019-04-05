Dr. Mohammad Shamie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shamie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Shamie, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Shamie, MD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Psychiatry, has 61 years of experience. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Locations
1
M A Shamie MD Psychiatric Medical Group Inc2810 E Del Mar Blvd Ste 3, Pasadena, CA 91107 Directions (626) 577-7788
2
Brentwood520 S Sepulveda Blvd Ste 200, Los Angeles, CA 90049 Directions (310) 405-2770
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shamie, is a very good Doctor, helped me immensley with my condition.
About Dr. Mohammad Shamie, MD
- Pediatric Psychiatry
- 61 years of experience
- English, Persian and Persian
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State U
- Detroit Rec Hsp University Health C
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Tehran University of Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shamie accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shamie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shamie has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shamie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shamie speaks Persian and Persian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Shamie. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shamie.
