Overview of Dr. Mohammad Shenasa, MD

Dr. Mohammad Shenasa, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Shenasa works at O'Connor Hospital in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Syncope, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.