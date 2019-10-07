Overview of Dr. Mohammad Shukairy, MD

Dr. Mohammad Shukairy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hobart, IN. They completed their fellowship with Rush University Medical Center



Dr. Shukairy works at Community Healthcare System in Hobart, IN with other offices in Munster, IN, Sycamore, IL and Valparaiso, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.