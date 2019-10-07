Dr. Mohammad Shukairy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shukairy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Shukairy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Shukairy, MD
Dr. Mohammad Shukairy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hobart, IN. They completed their fellowship with Rush University Medical Center
Dr. Shukairy's Office Locations
1
St Mary Wound Clinic1500 S Lake Park Ave, Hobart, IN 46342 Directions (219) 947-6795
2
Community Spine and Neuosurgery Institute801 MacArthur Blvd Ste 405, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-5167
3
Main Office2111 Midlands Ct, Sycamore, IL 60178 Directions (815) 758-0000
- 4 3800 Saint Mary Rd Ste 101, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 836-5167
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- St. Catherine Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shukairy is a miracle worker!! 20 years ago I had 2 fusions done at Rush and was somewhat nervous to have a new Dr. perform another fusion plus a laminectomy. Within 2 weeks post surgery, I’ve been walking 3 miles or more a day PAIN FREE! I feel absolutely wonderful! I highly recommend Dr. Shukairy.
About Dr. Mohammad Shukairy, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1952510653
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shukairy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shukairy accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shukairy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shukairy has seen patients for Myelopathy, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shukairy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Shukairy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shukairy.
