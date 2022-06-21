Dr. Mohammad Siadati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siadati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Siadati, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Siadati, MD
Dr. Mohammad Siadati, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Christus Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs and Texas Health Heb.
Dr. Siadati works at
Dr. Siadati's Office Locations
-
1
Surgical Associates of the Mid-cities PA2050 Hall Johnson Rd Ste 200, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 267-2678
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siadati?
Had surgery from ER visit. He did a great job of treating me (I recovered completely) and showed caring, dignity and patience towards me. Didn't rush discussions, explained things well and thoughtfully answered questions. A few examples, following my surgery he ran accross my wife in the hallway at the hospital and took time to discuss his treatment plan in light of my concerns. He also provided his phone and would respond to texts when I had medication concerns and shared lab results. Later, it wasn't difficult to schedule follow-up appointments until I'd recovered completely. Can't say enough good things about Dr. Siadati, I certainly didn't want to need surgery but he did everything he could to make surgery and recovery as tolerable and dignified as possible.
About Dr. Mohammad Siadati, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1194718452
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siadati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siadati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siadati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siadati works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Siadati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siadati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siadati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siadati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.