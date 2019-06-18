See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Mohammad Siddiqi, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (27)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mohammad Siddiqi, MD

Dr. Mohammad Siddiqi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.

Dr. Siddiqi works at Northwest Physicians Associates in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Siddiqi's Office Locations

    Northwest Physicians Associates
    17320 Red Oak Dr Ste 210, Houston, TX 77090
(281) 317-3803

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Insomnia
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Acute Bronchitis
Insomnia
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Acute Bronchitis

Insomnia
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Acute Bronchitis
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Common Cold
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 18, 2019
    Dr. Siddiqi is a wonderful doctor and very thorough...He is spot on with his diagnosis and knows what he is doing. Our family and friends have been going to him for years. Highly recommend! A very polite and caring man
    Gwen Mathews in Conroe, TX — Jun 18, 2019
    About Dr. Mohammad Siddiqi, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194715326
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohammad Siddiqi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddiqi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Siddiqi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Siddiqi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Siddiqi works at Northwest Physicians Associates in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Siddiqi’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddiqi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddiqi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddiqi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddiqi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

