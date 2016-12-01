See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Mohammad Sidiquee, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Mohammad Sidiquee, MD

Sports Medicine
4.7 (9)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mohammad Sidiquee, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from American University Of Integrative Sciences|University of Sint Eustatius.

Dr. Sidiquee works at Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Houston, TX with other offices in Spring, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Houston Methodist
Compare with other Sports Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jonathan Zalamea, MD
Dr. Jonathan Zalamea, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Scott Rand, MD
Dr. Scott Rand, MD
4.8 (44)
View Profile
Dr. Steven Delbello, MD
Dr. Steven Delbello, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Houston Methodist.

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    13802 Centerfield Dr Ste 300, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 737-0902
  2. 2
    Houston Methodist
    7105 Fm 2920 Rd, Spring, TX 77379 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 737-0902

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sidiquee?

    Dec 01, 2016
    Dr. Sidiquee is very thorough, friendly, and great at explaining your issues and treatment plan. Highly recommend! His nurse/assistant is also extremely friendly and equally strong with her communication.
    Eric in Magnolia, TX — Dec 01, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mohammad Sidiquee, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mohammad Sidiquee, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sidiquee to family and friends

    Dr. Sidiquee's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sidiquee

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mohammad Sidiquee, MD.

    About Dr. Mohammad Sidiquee, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023329190
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Geisinger Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Hackensack University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Hackensack University Medical Center Mountainside-Montclair
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • American University Of Integrative Sciences|University of Sint Eustatius
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Sophie Davis School Of Biomedical Education At The City College Of New York
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohammad Sidiquee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sidiquee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sidiquee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sidiquee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sidiquee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sidiquee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sidiquee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sidiquee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mohammad Sidiquee, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.