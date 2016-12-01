Dr. Mohammad Sidiquee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sidiquee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Sidiquee, MD
Dr. Mohammad Sidiquee, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from American University Of Integrative Sciences|University of Sint Eustatius.
Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine13802 Centerfield Dr Ste 300, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 737-0902
Houston Methodist7105 Fm 2920 Rd, Spring, TX 77379 Directions (281) 737-0902
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- USA Managed Care Organization
Dr. Sidiquee is very thorough, friendly, and great at explaining your issues and treatment plan. Highly recommend! His nurse/assistant is also extremely friendly and equally strong with her communication.
- Sports Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1023329190
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center Mountainside-Montclair
- American University Of Integrative Sciences|University of Sint Eustatius
- Sophie Davis School Of Biomedical Education At The City College Of New York
- Family Practice
Dr. Sidiquee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sidiquee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sidiquee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sidiquee speaks Urdu.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sidiquee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sidiquee.
