Overview

Dr. Mohammad Syed, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in South Ogden, UT. They graduated from BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Jefferson Hospital.



Dr. Syed works at Mountain States Pulmonary Critical Care in South Ogden, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.