Dr. Taher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohammad Taher, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Taher, MD
Dr. Mohammad Taher, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in American Fork, UT. They graduated from University of Teheran | University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with American Fork Hospital, Mountain View Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Dr. Taher works at
Dr. Taher's Office Locations
-
1
Neurological Associates and Alpine Sleep Disorders Center212 S 1100 E, American Fork, UT 84003 Directions (866) 290-9881
-
2
Neurological Associates/ Alpine Sleep Disorders Center498 E 800 N # 3B, Orem, UT 84097 Directions (801) 763-0901
-
3
Neurological Associates and Alpine Sleep41 N 400 W, Payson, UT 84651 Directions (801) 763-0901
Hospital Affiliations
- American Fork Hospital
- Mountain View Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Hometown Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- SelectHealth
Ratings & Reviews
Ive been always happy with my visits. He is one of the few who really cares and spend enough time with the patient. His bedside manner takes away the anxiety of visit.
About Dr. Mohammad Taher, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- English
- 1992762918
Education & Certifications
- University of British Columbia | University of British Columbia
- University of Teheran | University of Utah Medical Center
- University of Utah Medical Center
- University of Teheran | University of Utah School of Medicine
Dr. Taher works at
