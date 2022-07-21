Dr. Mohammad Tariq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tariq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Tariq, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Tariq, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney.
Locations
Dfw Sports Medicine Pllc4833 Medical Center Dr Ste 6E, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (972) 316-3344
Jon T Ricks MD PA7589 Preston Rd Ste 500, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 316-3344Wednesday9:00am - 12:00pm
Comprehensive Pain Management Center1850 Lakepointe Dr Ste 100, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (972) 316-3344
Prabhav Tella, MD, MPH825 W Royal Ln Ste 230, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (972) 956-5541
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Mckinney
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tariq has managed complex chronic pain issues for 12 years. Without him I don’t know I would even be here! He gave me a life that I could live with and have quality. He k owns what he can treat and what he can’t. He will be frank with you. He is always professional and always seeking to provide you with the best he can. I’m addition, he is always looking for better ways to improve what he can offer. I’m so grateful! Forever and always!
About Dr. Mohammad Tariq, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1639171887
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
