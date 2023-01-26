Dr. Mohammad Ursani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ursani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Ursani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Ursani, MD
Dr. Mohammad Ursani, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital, St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Ursani works at
Dr. Ursani's Office Locations
-
1
Millennium Oncology22710 Professional Dr Ste 100, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 805-3783Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Millennium Physicians506 Graham Dr Ste 120, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 805-3784Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Millennium Physicians Oncology & Rheumatology - The Woodlands9319 Pinecroft Dr Ste 210, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (346) 345-2400Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Millennium Physicians Association27700 Highway 290, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (346) 345-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ursani?
I am looking for a Rhuemotologist. Dr. Ursani is the only Rhuemotologist I have come across so far with only positive ratings. I don't see any negative feedback on him. This is amazing!
About Dr. Mohammad Ursani, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Sindhi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1083031421
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Col of Med|Baylor Col of Med|Baylor College Of Medicine In Houston
- Seton Hall of Health and Medical Sciences|St Francis Hosp &amp; Med Ctr|St Francis Hosp & Med Ctr
- St Francis Hosp & MC|St Francis Hosp &amp;amp;amp; MC|St Francis Medical Center
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ursani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ursani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ursani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ursani works at
Dr. Ursani has seen patients for Arthritis, Sjögren's Syndrome and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ursani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ursani speaks Sindhi, Spanish and Urdu.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Ursani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ursani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ursani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ursani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.