Overview of Dr. Mohammad Ursani, MD

Dr. Mohammad Ursani, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital, St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Ursani works at Millennium Oncology in Kingwood, TX with other offices in Tomball, TX, The Woodlands, TX and Cypress, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Sjögren's Syndrome and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.