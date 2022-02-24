Overview of Dr. Mohammad Varghai, MD

Dr. Mohammad Varghai, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Ashtabula, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Ashtabula County Medical Center and University Hospitals Conneaut Medical Center.



Dr. Varghai works at Ashtabula County Medical Center in Ashtabula, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.