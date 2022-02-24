Dr. Mohammad Varghai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varghai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Varghai, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Ashtabula, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Ashtabula County Medical Center and University Hospitals Conneaut Medical Center.
Ashtabula County Medical Center2420 Lake Ave, Ashtabula, OH 44004 Directions (216) 353-0169Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Vargai's caring shows. He always asks questions about several areas of my body making sure that things are going well.
- Hematology & Oncology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Male
- 1124027776
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
- Bjh Mc
- Flushing Hosp
- School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
- Cleveland Clinic
- Ashtabula County Medical Center
- University Hospitals Conneaut Medical Center
Dr. Varghai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Varghai accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Varghai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Varghai has seen patients for Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varghai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Varghai speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Varghai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varghai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varghai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varghai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.