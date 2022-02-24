See All Hematologists in Ashtabula, OH
Dr. Mohammad Varghai, MD

Hematology & Oncology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Varghai, MD

Dr. Mohammad Varghai, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Ashtabula, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Ashtabula County Medical Center and University Hospitals Conneaut Medical Center.

Dr. Varghai works at Ashtabula County Medical Center in Ashtabula, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Varghai's Office Locations

    Ashtabula County Medical Center
    2420 Lake Ave, Ashtabula, OH 44004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 353-0169
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    Feb 24, 2022
    Dr. Vargai's caring shows. He always asks questions about several areas of my body making sure that things are going well.
    Maryann K Jordan — Feb 24, 2022
    About Dr. Mohammad Varghai, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • 52 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • Male
    • 1124027776
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
    • Bjh Mc
    • Flushing Hosp
    • School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic
    • Ashtabula County Medical Center
    • University Hospitals Conneaut Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohammad Varghai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varghai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Varghai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Varghai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Varghai works at Ashtabula County Medical Center in Ashtabula, OH. View the full address on Dr. Varghai’s profile.

    Dr. Varghai has seen patients for Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varghai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Varghai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varghai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varghai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varghai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

