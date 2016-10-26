Overview of Dr. Mohammad Vaseemuddin, MD

Dr. Mohammad Vaseemuddin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Villa Park, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with AdventHealth GlenOaks, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Northwest Community Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Vaseemuddin works at www.kidney-consultants.com in Villa Park, IL with other offices in West Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Dehydration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.