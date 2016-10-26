See All Nephrologists in Villa Park, IL
Dr. Mohammad Vaseemuddin, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Mohammad Vaseemuddin, MD

Nephrology
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mohammad Vaseemuddin, MD

Dr. Mohammad Vaseemuddin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Villa Park, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with AdventHealth GlenOaks, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Northwest Community Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.

Dr. Vaseemuddin works at www.kidney-consultants.com in Villa Park, IL with other offices in West Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Dehydration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Vaseemuddin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kidney Consultants
    1634 S Ardmore Ave Ste 100, Villa Park, IL 60181 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 424-0319
  2. 2
    Kidney Consultants
    1865 N Neltnor Blvd Ste B, West Chicago, IL 60185 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 847-7880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth GlenOaks
  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
  • Northwest Community Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Dehydration
Hypokalemia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Dehydration
Hypokalemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Analgesic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Vaseemuddin?

    Oct 26, 2016
    My mom has been a patient of Dr. Vaseemuddin for 2 years. She is diabetic and with end-renal disease. We couldn't ask for a better physician who is competent, but most importantly has compassion and empathy. He looks at you as a human being first rather than a patient/business. He is very thorough and detailed oriented. He takes the time to explain the situation and provide treatment options and its pros and cons. He goes beyond what is expected of him and has a very calming demeanor.
    RWCC in Bartlett, IL — Oct 26, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mohammad Vaseemuddin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mohammad Vaseemuddin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Vaseemuddin to family and friends

    Dr. Vaseemuddin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Vaseemuddin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mohammad Vaseemuddin, MD.

    About Dr. Mohammad Vaseemuddin, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952453995
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Indiana Medical College / School of Medicine of Purdue University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cook County Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Emergency Medicine, Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohammad Vaseemuddin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaseemuddin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vaseemuddin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vaseemuddin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vaseemuddin has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Dehydration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaseemuddin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaseemuddin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaseemuddin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaseemuddin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaseemuddin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mohammad Vaseemuddin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.