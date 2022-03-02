See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Mohammad Younus, MD

Internal Medicine
4.4 (9)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mohammad Younus, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Younus works at The Center for Allergy, Asthma & Immune Disorders in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hackensack University Medical Center
    360 Essex St Ste 203, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 381-5948
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hives
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Hives
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hives
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergen Immunotherapy
Allergic Asthma
Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Reactions to Food
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen
Allergy Shots
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings
Allergy Skin Testing
Allergy Testing
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects
Allergy Treatment
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
Angioedema
Animal Allergies
Anosmia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asthma in Adults
Asthma in Children
Asthma-Related Cough
Ataxia
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bee Sting Allergy
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bunion
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cat Allergy
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pharyngitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Combined Immunity Deficiency
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID)
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Food
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Desensitization
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Drug Allergy
Drug Allergy Testing
Drug or Food Challenge
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Environmental Allergy Testing
Eosinophilia
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophagitis
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Food Allergy
Food Poisoning
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Heartburn
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogammaglobulinemia
Hypothyroidism
IgA Deficiency
IgM Deficiency
Immune Deficiency
Immune Disorders
Immunization Administration
Immunodeficiency Syndromes
Immunotherapy
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Latex Allergy
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Low Back Pain
Lung Spirometry
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Nebulizer Treatment
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Penicillin Allergy
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Polyneuropathy
Postnasal Drip
Pulmonary Disease
Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Radioallergosorbent Test
Rash
Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sarcoidosis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Severe Combined Immunodeficiency
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Skin Allergy
Skin Biopsy
Skin Testing and Screening
Sleep Apnea
Spirometry
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Sulfonamide Allergy
Swine Flu
Tonsillitis
Toxic Effect of Venom
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
X-Linked Agammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Priority Health
    • QualCare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Zurich

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 02, 2022
    Dr. Younus was very professional, compassionate and caring. He took his time and listened to all my concerns. He accommodated me last minute which prevented me from going to ER. Highly recommend him!! He’s truly the best allergist around!!
    — Mar 02, 2022
    About Dr. Mohammad Younus, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1700114931
    Education & Certifications

    • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
    • YALE UNIVERSITY/ BRIDGEPORT HOSPITAL
    • YALE UNIVERSITY/ BRIDGEPORT HOSPITAL
    • Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohammad Younus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Younus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Younus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Younus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Younus works at The Center for Allergy, Asthma & Immune Disorders in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Younus’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Younus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Younus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Younus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Younus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

