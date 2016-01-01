Dr. Mohammad Yousaf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yousaf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Yousaf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Yousaf, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NORTHWEST MEDICAL CENTER / RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY PROGRAM-FRANKLIN and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Yousaf works at
Locations
-
1
South Charleston Cardiology Associates4607 Maccorkle Ave SW Ste 300, South Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 766-3688
-
2
Wvu Physicians of Charleston3200 Maccorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 388-3322
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yousaf?
About Dr. Mohammad Yousaf, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1689731622
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWEST MEDICAL CENTER / RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY PROGRAM-FRANKLIN
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yousaf accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yousaf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yousaf works at
Dr. Yousaf has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yousaf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Yousaf. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yousaf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yousaf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yousaf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.