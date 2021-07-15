See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Mohammad Zaman, MD

Critical Care Medicine
2.0 (4)
Call for new patient details
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mohammad Zaman, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Dhaka Med College and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Zaman works at Yunis Roberts & Barrau Mds PC in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY and New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lake Success
    410 Lakeville Rd Ste 209, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 488-5050
  2. 2
    Metropolitan Center for Sleep Medicine
    9413 Flatlands Ave Ste 205W, Brooklyn, NY 11236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 257-5544
  3. 3
    OBH Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine
    1 Brookdale Plz Ste 107, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 240-5236
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  4. 4
    West Side Podiatric Association LLC
    137 W 96th St, New York, NY 10025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 749-7400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
  5. 5
    West Side Medical
    639 W End Ave, New York, NY 10025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 749-7400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brookdale Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Emphysema
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Emphysema

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Emphysema
Abdominal Pain
Accelerated Hypertension
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food
Allergy Shots
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Bedsores
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bird Flu
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Cancer
Breath Testing
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chest Pain
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Laryngitis
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Confusion
Constipation
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
COPD-Like Dyspnea
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophageal Varices
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness
Fibromyalgia
Folliculitis
Food Poisoning
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Incisional Hernia
Indigestion
Infantile Sleep Apnea
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Lipomas
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Cancer
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Male Breast Cancer
Malnutrition
Mechanical Ventilation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteosarcoma
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Partial Lung Collapse
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pleural Effusion
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Problem Sleepiness
Pulmonary Fibrosis
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Procedures
Purpura
Pyloric Stenosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Malignancies
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Disorders
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sleep-Talking
Sleep-Walking
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Swine Flu
Syphilis Infections
Testicular Cancer
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventilator Management Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 15, 2021
    Excellent doctor. Very intelligent and kind. He made me feel better than I have in the last 10 years. thank you
    — Jul 15, 2021
    About Dr. Mohammad Zaman, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali, Hindi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1477597367
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brookdale Hopsital Med Center
    Residency
    • Kingsbrook Jewish Med Center
    Internship
    • Dacca Med Coll Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Dhaka Med College
    Undergraduate School
    • Dhaka College
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zaman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

