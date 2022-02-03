Dr. Mohammad Zeibo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeibo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Zeibo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Zeibo, MD
Dr. Mohammad Zeibo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Alexandria, LA.
Dr. Zeibo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Zeibo's Office Locations
-
1
Neurology and Sleep Center301 4th St Ste F, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 374-6405
Hospital Affiliations
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zeibo?
Dr. zeibo was knowledge and caring. office was clean and wait time was minimal. Nurse and receptionist were friendly and took time explain everything
About Dr. Mohammad Zeibo, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1700935640
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zeibo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zeibo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zeibo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zeibo works at
Dr. Zeibo has seen patients for Vertigo, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zeibo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeibo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeibo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeibo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeibo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.