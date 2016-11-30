Dr. Mohammad Zgheib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zgheib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Zgheib, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Zgheib, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Zgheib works at
Locations
-
1
Ny Cardio Care Pllc1112 South Ave Ste A, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 761-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zgheib?
Have seen this doctor several times at diffrent office locations. He seemes to be a knowledgeable, caring doctor, who wants to keep his patient well!
About Dr. Mohammad Zgheib, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1245442490
Education & Certifications
- LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zgheib accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zgheib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zgheib works at
Dr. Zgheib has seen patients for Heart Murmur, Limb Swelling and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zgheib on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Zgheib. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zgheib.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zgheib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zgheib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.