Overview of Dr. Mohammad Zia, MD

Dr. Mohammad Zia, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Humble, TX. They completed their fellowship with Mt Sinai Hosp &amp;amp;amp; Med Ctr



Dr. Zia works at North Houston Nephrology in Humble, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.