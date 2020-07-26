Dr. Mohammad Zubair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zubair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Zubair, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Zubair, MD
Dr. Mohammad Zubair, MD is a Pulmonologist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University Roseau and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Bayonne Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Zubair's Office Locations
Office of Mohammad A Zubair NBIMC201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 520-6732
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Bayonne Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zubair?
Great, exceptional,Great bed side manners. Very detailed about the issues.
About Dr. Mohammad Zubair, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1003872268
Education & Certifications
- Nj Sch Med
- Nj Sch Med
- Umdnj University Hospital
- Ross University Roseau
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zubair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zubair accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zubair using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zubair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zubair has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zubair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zubair speaks Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Zubair. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zubair.
