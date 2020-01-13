Overview

Dr. Mohammad Zufari, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Zufari works at Hazen El Zufarim MD, PA in The Woodlands, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.