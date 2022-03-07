See All Neurologists in Manassas, VA
Dr. Mohammadhamed Labbaf, MD

Neurology
4.2 (68)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mohammadhamed Labbaf, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Tehran U Med Sch and is affiliated with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.

Dr. Labbaf works at NOVA Neurology Center in Manassas, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Neurospine Pain Mgmt.
    9303 Center St Ste 200, Manassas, VA 20110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 989-3090

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
  • Uva Prince William Medical Center

Headache
Vertigo
Ataxia
Headache
Vertigo
Ataxia

Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Testing Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PA Insurance Services
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Based on 68 ratings
    Mar 07, 2022
    He is very friendly and skilled . Perfect doctor . Perfect neurologist. I am so glad to meet Dr . Labaf and i am his patient.
    About Dr. Mohammadhamed Labbaf, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1538397310
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital|The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Residency
    • University of IL Medical Center at Chicago|University of Illinois at Chicago
    Internship
    • Prince Georges Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • Tehran U Med Sch
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohammadhamed Labbaf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Labbaf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Labbaf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Labbaf works at NOVA Neurology Center in Manassas, VA. View the full address on Dr. Labbaf’s profile.

    68 patients have reviewed Dr. Labbaf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Labbaf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Labbaf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Labbaf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

