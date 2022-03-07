Dr. Mohammadhamed Labbaf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Labbaf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammadhamed Labbaf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohammadhamed Labbaf, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Tehran U Med Sch and is affiliated with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.
Dr. Labbaf works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Neurospine Pain Mgmt.9303 Center St Ste 200, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (571) 989-3090
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Labbaf?
He is very friendly and skilled . Perfect doctor . Perfect neurologist. I am so glad to meet Dr . Labaf and i am his patient.
About Dr. Mohammadhamed Labbaf, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1538397310
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital|The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University of IL Medical Center at Chicago|University of Illinois at Chicago
- Prince Georges Hospital Center
- Tehran U Med Sch
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Labbaf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Labbaf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Labbaf works at
Dr. Labbaf speaks Persian.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Labbaf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Labbaf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Labbaf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Labbaf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.