Overview of Dr. Reza Razeghinejad, MD

Dr. Reza Razeghinejad, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Shiraz University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Razeghinejad works at Spaeth, Katz, Myers & Thomas in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.