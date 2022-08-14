See All Ophthalmologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Reza Razeghinejad, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Reza Razeghinejad, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Reza Razeghinejad, MD

Dr. Reza Razeghinejad, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Shiraz University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Razeghinejad works at Spaeth, Katz, Myers & Thomas in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. David Fischer, MD
Dr. David Fischer, MD
4.6 (10)
View Profile
Dr. Nancy Swartz, MD
Dr. Nancy Swartz, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Kara Lamattina, MD
Dr. Kara Lamattina, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Razeghinejad's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Spaeth, Katz, Myers & Thomas
    840 Walnut St Ste 1110, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 928-3197

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Glaucoma Surgery
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Ultrasound, Eye
Glaucoma Surgery
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Ultrasound, Eye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Laser Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Razeghinejad?

    Aug 14, 2022
    Amazing doctor, kowledeable, patient and kind. Wonderful experience!
    Homa — Aug 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Reza Razeghinejad, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Reza Razeghinejad, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Razeghinejad to family and friends

    Dr. Razeghinejad's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Razeghinejad

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Reza Razeghinejad, MD.

    About Dr. Reza Razeghinejad, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154705796
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Shiraz University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Shiraz University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Shiraz University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Shiraz University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reza Razeghinejad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Razeghinejad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Razeghinejad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Razeghinejad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Razeghinejad works at Spaeth, Katz, Myers & Thomas in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Razeghinejad’s profile.

    Dr. Razeghinejad has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Razeghinejad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Razeghinejad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Razeghinejad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Razeghinejad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Razeghinejad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Reza Razeghinejad, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.